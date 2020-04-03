UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Distributes Ration Among Poor People Of Khyber

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:00 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said on Friday that all available resources are being judiciously utilized to cope with the looming threat of Corona pandemic in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman said on Friday that all available resources are being judiciously utilized to cope with the looming threat of Corona pandemic in the province.

He was distributing the ration among three thousand needy families in Bara area of district Khyber and said the government is taking special attention on tribal areas to provide every possible facility to people on their doorsteps.

The governor urged the public to adopt precautionary measures to protect from corona pandemic.

Appreciating social work carried out by the Zalmi Foundation, he said it was a right to help the needy families and efforts of Zalmi Foundation is lauded at this crucial time.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi also distributed the ration on the occasion.

Earlier, Shah Farman handed over safety kits and masks for doctors and paramedics staff of Dogra hospital Bara.

