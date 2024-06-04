Open Menu

KP Governor Emphasis For Collective Efforts For Country's Economy Stability

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 12:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday while stressing the need for collective efforts for economic stability of the country sought the business community's active support for speedy uplift of the economy of Pakistan.

He diverted the attention of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) twards abundance of  natural resources including minerals in Khyber  Pakhtunkhwa and urged them to take advantage and play constructive role by making investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Thd Governor assured to provide best atmosphere and foolproof security to business community investing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed these views during a meeting with office bearers of FPCCI at its regional office in Lahore. The FPCCI office bearers led by its President Atif Akram Sheikh acorded warm welcome to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan was also present.

Akram Sheikh demanded of both the Governors to play role in decrease of prices of electricity and interest rate, saying that Punjab province fulfill food needs of 68 percent population of Pakistan. He highlighted punjab province potential and services in the country's devolopment.

The Governor said that CPEC was a game changer project and underlined the need of increasing trade volume with neigbours. He invited businessmen of Punjab and reiterated to make investment  in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor KP said that the concerns of the  business community and problems of erstwhileFata and Pata were brought into the notice of President and Prime Minister.He said that efforts were being made to bring erstwhile at par of developed regions of Pakistan.

