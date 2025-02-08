KP Governor emphasizes solar energy as solution to Pakistan’s energy crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday called solar energy the only viable solution to Pakistan's ongoing energy crisis.

Speaking at the "Knox Mega Minds-2025" event as the chief guest, Kundi stressed that the country is rapidly moving toward solarization.

The event, organized by Knox Solar, a renowned solar energy innovator in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was praised by the Governor for its successful execution.

He commended the company for its high-quality products and applauded the efforts of Knox’s management and organizers in making the event a success.

Highlighting the severe energy crisis in Pakistan, Kundi pointed out that ordinary citizens are struggling with high electricity rates, pushing many to resort to power theft.

He emphasized that solar energy is a cost-effective and affordable alternative, especially compared to hydroelectric power.

With increasing numbers of consumers installing solar systems in their homes to benefit from inexpensive solar power by evening, Kundi reiterated that solarization is the only viable solution to the country's energy shortage.

The Governor further mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in natural resources such as oil, gas, minerals, and reserves, adding that the province is among the country's top oil-producing regions.

The KP's weather is also highly suitable for solar energy production compared to areas like Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Kundi expressed confidence that Knox Solar will prove to be one of the best solar companies in the country.

He also welcomed a Chinese delegation attending the event, saying that China has been investing in Pakistan's energy sector and hopes for peace, prosperity, and development in the country.

During the ceremony, the Governor of Gilgit Baltistan, Syed Mehdi Shah, also praised Knox Solar and expressed his hope that the company would introduce its products in Gilgit Baltistan as well.

In recognition of their participation, the Knox management presented commemorative shields to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Governor Syed Mehdi Shah. Both governors also distributed awards to Knox Solar’s top-performing sales representatives.