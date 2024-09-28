Open Menu

KP Governor Express Grief Over Helicopter Crash Incident In NW

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2024 | 05:00 PM

KP Governor express grief over helicopter crash incident in NW

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in an incident of helicopter crash in North Waziristan.

The Governor termed it an unfortunate incident and sought a report on the accident from the higher authorities, said a statement issued here.

He expressed condolences with the bereaved families of those who died in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Kundi directed provision of all possible medical facilities to the injured.

