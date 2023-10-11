KP Governor expresses concern over performance of govt schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the performance of the government schools in the province.

Addressing a ceremony of private educational institutions here at Nishtar Hall Peshawar, he warned the education department including management and teachers of government educational institutions to review their performance.

“I want to see the children of our country and nation succeed regardless of race and color,” he remarked.

Ghulam Ali questioned why it was that children of private schools were excelling and the students of government

schools were feeling inferior in every walk of life.

He said that Rs 97 billion was given only to the education department in four months, but on the contrary the

results were disappointing.

The Governor expressed his resolve to promote quality education at the government educational institutions so that

the children of the poor could also become doctors and engineers.

He asked the teachers, school management and education department to do their job honestly.

The Governor expressed commitment to continue the struggle for the provision of free and quality education to the

children of government schools as a mission.