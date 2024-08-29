KP governor expresses concern over rising terrorism, wants PM to call APC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has expressed deep concern over escalating terrorism in the province, describing the situation as extremely critical.

In a press briefing, held at Iqbal academy Pakistan during his visit to Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Thursday, he announced his intention to request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene an all parties conference (APC) to address the deteriorating law and order situation. He affirmed that the Federal government was prepared to offer all possible assistance to the provincial government in tackling the resurgence of terrorism.

The governor underscored the need to promote the soft image of both the province and the country, emphasising the significance of spreading the teachings of renowned poets Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA) and Khushhal Khan Khattak. He noted that Iqbal’s poetry is celebrated in countries like Iran, Turkiye and Afghanistan, and stressed the importance of using literature and poetry to propagate peaceful messages.

During the media interaction, the governor expressed his disappointment with the increasing incidents of extremism, laying blame on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for leaving the province in a precarious state. He recalled that in 2013, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was a peaceful province when it was handed over to the PTI, but under their rule, the security situation significantly worsened. He urged the provincial government to seek federal assistance and hold in-camera sessions to effectively address these pressing issues.

Responding to questions from the press, he stressed that the responsibility for maintaining law and order lies primarily with the chief ministers of the respective provinces, including Sindh, Balochistan, and KP. He assured that the federal government was ready to provide all forms of assistance, but criticised the provincial government for failing to acknowledge the gravity of the situation and take necessary actions.

He also referred to the events of May 9, reiterating that there could be no compromise on those incidents. He accused the PTI leaders of being solely focused on corruption and noted with concern that individuals responsible for terrorism had been released and resettled in KP, contributing to the resurgence of terrorism in the region.

He highlighted that during the war on terror, then-president Asif Ali Zardari allocated an additional share of the NFC Award to KP’s PTI-led government to bolster the security agencies, including the police. However, Kundi alleged that the PTI government did not utilise these funds for security improvements. He criticised PTI’s governance, pointing out discrepancies between their social media portrayal and the on-ground reality of the province, particularly in projects like the billion Tree Tsunami.

The governor emphasised that under the current conditions, the responsibilities of governance could not be entrusted to the PTI. He urged the judiciary to ensure justice in the May 9 incidents, warning that failure to do so could lead to larger, more dangerous events. Kundi also highlighted the importance of strong political leadership, citing President Asif Ali Zardari’s choice to face imprisonment in Pakistan as an example of commitment to the nation.

Earlier in the day, Governor Kundi visited Iqbal Academy Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, where he toured various departments including the archives, library, and IT section. Professor Abdul Rauf Rafique, Director of Iqbal Academy Pakistan, provided an overview of the Academy's projects and activities. The Governor also penned his thoughts in the visitor’s guest book, commending the efforts of the Academy in preserving and promoting Iqbal’s legacy.