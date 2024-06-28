KP Governor Expresses Concern Over Security Threats To Saraiki Poet
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed deep concern over security threats to renowned Saraiki poet, Waseem Abbas, known as Makhmoor Qalandari.
The governor contacted senior KP police officials in Peshawar from Tajikistan and directed them to ensure the poet's safety.
In his statement issued here, he pointed out that Makhmoor Qalandari was a pride of the entire Saraiki region, whose poetry reflected peace, love, loyalty, and pain.
He highlighted that Makhmoor Qalandari's family had already sacrificed for the soil, and now once again, they faced threats, which was a result of the provincial government's flawed policies.
He said that such a painful situation in the chief minister's own constituency should also be a matter of concern.
