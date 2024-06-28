Open Menu

KP Governor Expresses Concern Over Security Threats To Saraiki Poet

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KP Governor expresses concern over security threats to Saraiki poet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed deep concern over security threats to renowned Saraiki poet, Waseem Abbas, known as Makhmoor Qalandari.

The governor contacted senior KP police officials in Peshawar from Tajikistan and directed them to ensure the poet's safety.

In his statement issued here, he pointed out that Makhmoor Qalandari was a pride of the entire Saraiki region, whose poetry reflected peace, love, loyalty, and pain.

He highlighted that Makhmoor Qalandari's family had already sacrificed for the soil, and now once again, they faced threats, which was a result of the provincial government's flawed policies.

He said that such a painful situation in the chief minister's own constituency should also be a matter of concern.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Tajikistan Waseem Abbas Faisal Karim Kundi Family From Government Love

Recent Stories

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

36 minutes ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

3 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

12 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

13 hours ago
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

13 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

13 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

13 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

13 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

13 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan