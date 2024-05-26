Open Menu

KP Governor Expresses Condolences With Families Of Martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KP Governor expresses condolences with families of martyred Capt Hasnain, Hawaldar Shafiqullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here Sunday expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the families of martyred Captain Hasnain Jahangir and hawaldar Shafiqullah who were martyred during security forces operation against terrorists at Hasankhel Peshawar.

The Governor prayed for highest place of the martyrs and patience to their heirs, saying we equally share their grief.

The Governor said for establishment of peace and law and order, the security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices and the entire nation held the sacrfices offered by the martyres in fight against terrorism in high esteem.

Tue Governor said that the entire nation stand shoulder to shoulder with our security forces in the fight against terrorism.

