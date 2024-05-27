KP Governor expresses grief on death of three persons in DI Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the burning of a house in Dera Ismail Khan in which head of a family and two children died.

He prayed for speedy recovery of the children.

In a message, the Governor said he was deeply shocked over the loss of precious lives and prayed to the Almighty to grant courage of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.