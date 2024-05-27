KP Governor Expresses Grief On Death Of Three Persons In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 11:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the burning of a house in Dera Ismail Khan in which head of a family and two children died.
He prayed for speedy recovery of the children.
In a message, the Governor said he was deeply shocked over the loss of precious lives and prayed to the Almighty to grant courage of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.
Recent Stories
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sharjeel for probe into electricity supply companies' accounts3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses condolence over martyrdom of five personnel12 minutes ago
-
HSC part I & II annual exams commence on June 613 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsman underscores need of reforming education system13 minutes ago
-
Livestock sector vital for economic growth: Najmi Alam23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Hungary agree to explore new areas of cooperation23 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Acting President Gilani on his son's victory23 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti directs all administrative officers to take steps for improvement of service delivery, ..23 minutes ago
-
Boy killed, friend injured critically in road accident23 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer marks nation's determination to defend country: Salik33 minutes ago
-
Arora visits Mujahid Colony Sargodha33 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns terrorists firing in Peshawar43 minutes ago