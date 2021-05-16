KP governor expresses grief over death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Awami National Party leader Begum Naseem Wali Khan.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members. He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.