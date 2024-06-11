Open Menu

KP Governor Expresses Grief Over Death Of Levies Personnel In DI Khan Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 01:30 PM

KP Governor expresses grief over death of Levies personnel in DI Khan accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed grief over death of levies personnel in a road accident in Tehsil, district DI Khan and injuries to several other passengers.

In his message, the Governor expressed deep sorrow over this tragic incident and condoled with the bereaved family of the deceased Levies personnel and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

Kundi also extended best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured passenger and directed the concerned authorities to provide them with the best medical facilities.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Road Accident Faisal Karim Kundi Family Best

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

5 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

14 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

14 hours ago
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

14 hours ago
 Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to econo ..

Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..

14 hours ago
 Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadi ..

Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani

14 hours ago
 RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcem ..

RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement

14 hours ago
 Palestinian women-led organizations must be at for ..

Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..

14 hours ago
 Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul in ..

Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan