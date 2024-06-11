KP Governor expresses grief over death of Levies personnel in DI Khan accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday expressed grief over death of levies personnel in a road accident in Tehsil, district DI Khan and injuries to several other passengers.

In his message, the Governor expressed deep sorrow over this tragic incident and condoled with the bereaved family of the deceased Levies personnel and prayed courage for them to bear the loss with fortitude.

Kundi also extended best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured passenger and directed the concerned authorities to provide them with the best medical facilities.

