KP Governor expresses grief over demise of Munawer Hassan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Friday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Jammat-e-Islami senior leader Syed Munawer Hassan.

In his codonlence message, he expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.

He also prayed courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Governor said the religious, political and social national services of late Munawer Hassan would always be remembered.