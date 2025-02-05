Open Menu

KP Governor Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KP Governor expresses grief over demise of Prince Karim Aga Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community.

In a message issued here on Wednesday, he described the demise as a great loss and acknowledged his exceptional contributions to human welfare, education, and healthcare.

The governor highlighted that under Prince Karim Aga Khan’s leadership, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) played a significant role in promoting progress and goodwill worldwide.

Offering heartfelt condolences to the late leader’s family and the Ismaili community, Governor Kundi prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and for strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

