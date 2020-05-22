KP Governor expresses grief over plan crash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday expressed shock and grief over PIA plan crash and loss of precious lives in the tragic incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday expressed shock and grief over PIA plan crash and loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

In his condolence message, he said the incident has made whole nation grieved.

He expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives and prayed eternal peace for the departed souls.

The Governor prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed early recovery of the injured persons of the incident.