UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor Expresses Grief Over Plan Crash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:48 PM

KP Governor expresses grief over plan crash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday expressed shock and grief over PIA plan crash and loss of precious lives in the tragic incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday expressed shock and grief over PIA plan crash and loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

In his condolence message, he said the incident has made whole nation grieved.

He expressed sorrow over loss of precious lives and prayed eternal peace for the departed souls.

The Governor prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. He also prayed early recovery of the injured persons of the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor PIA

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

35 minutes ago

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

2 hours ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s proactive and pre-empti ..

3 hours ago

BoP CEO Zafar Masud miraculously survives Karachi ..

3 hours ago

CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Expressed Grief O ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.