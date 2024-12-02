Open Menu

KP Governor Expresses Grief Over Target Killing Of Saqlain Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep sorrow over target killing of Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a cousin of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in D I Khan.

The deceased was the son of Sardar Ismail Khan Gandapur and brother of former provincial assembly candidate Sardar Faridun Khan Gandapur.

In his condolence message, the Governor condemned the incident, stating that the target killing of Sardar Saqlain in a shooting incident was highly alarming and warrants a thorough investigation.

He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

He also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Kundi called for an investigation into the incident to bring those responsible to justice.

