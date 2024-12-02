KP Governor Expresses Grief Over Target Killing Of Saqlain Gandapur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, has expressed deep sorrow over target killing of Sardar Saqlain Khan Gandapur, a cousin of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in D I Khan.
The deceased was the son of Sardar Ismail Khan Gandapur and brother of former provincial assembly candidate Sardar Faridun Khan Gandapur.
In his condolence message, the Governor condemned the incident, stating that the target killing of Sardar Saqlain in a shooting incident was highly alarming and warrants a thorough investigation.
He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family, praying for the departed soul’s eternal peace.
He also prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
Kundi called for an investigation into the incident to bring those responsible to justice.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024
Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Restoration of Haveli Maharaja Ranjit Singh under way12 hours ago
-
Vaccination against 12 deadly diseases in AJK from Monday12 hours ago
-
PTI spreads hate, undermines national stability: Tariq Fazal Ch12 hours ago
-
PAS-ANSO International Conference on Emerging Pathogens to be held on December 1412 hours ago
-
Grand jirga held in Kohat to discuss Kurram situation12 hours ago
-
IMCG G10/4 celebrates its 1st Alumni evening13 hours ago
-
WPC hosts workshop to strengthen women MNAs’ digital advocacy skills13 hours ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti raises grave concerns over religious polarization, ill governance in India13 hours ago
-
Pakistani twins honored in Riyadh: A tale of medical marvel, Pak-Saudi friendship13 hours ago
-
Governor Sindh commends security forces for successful Bannu operation13 hours ago
-
PM attends funeral prayer of Shaheed Capt. Zohabi-ud-Din13 hours ago
-
PPP advocates dialogue and responsibility amid political crises13 hours ago