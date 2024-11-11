Open Menu

KP Governor Expresses Grief With Sarfraz Bugti Over Railway Station Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday in a telephonic contact with Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in a terror attack on Quetta railway station.

Kundi expressed deep sorrow and regret over the incident and assured to provide all possible support to the provincial government in the fight against terrorism.

He called for collective efforts in the war against terrorism and said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was ready for full cooperation and support with Balochistan.

He said that the sacrifices of the citizens of the two provinces and the security forces are not hidden from anyone adding that soon the culprits of the incident would be brought to justice.

