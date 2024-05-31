KP Governor Expresses Sorrow Over Malam Jabba Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Friday here expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of five persons in a vehicle in a road mishap at Malam Jabba Swat.
The governor condoled and sympathized with the victims' families and prayed for their patience.
The governor prayed for eternal peace for all the five deceased.
