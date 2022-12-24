UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Extends Felicitation To Christian Community On Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 08:31 PM

KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian community on Christmas

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that all the minorities' communities including Christian have enjoyed religious freedom in the country and perform their religious rituals in a free way.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that all the minorities' communities including Christian have enjoyed religious freedom in the country and perform their religious rituals in a free way.

In a felicitating message issued here in connection with Christmas, KP Governor extended his greeting and appreciated the services of the community in the development of the country. He said since the creation of the motherlands, Pakistan in 1947, the Christians have rendered matchless services in different sectors for bringing prosperity in the country.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that a peaceful and prosperous society is the common responsibility of all of us and the role of all minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peace and development is worthy of praise.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Christmas Ghulam Ali Christian All

Recent Stories

Factory worker killed

Factory worker killed

45 seconds ago
 Eliminating crimes, ensuring safety of people top ..

Eliminating crimes, ensuring safety of people top priority: IGP

47 seconds ago
 AJK Govt constitutes special committee to innovate ..

AJK Govt constitutes special committee to innovate AJK's national anthem

48 seconds ago
 Applications to be received till January 31 for wh ..

Applications to be received till January 31 for wheat production competition 202 ..

55 seconds ago
 DC chairs meeting, asks for measures to facilitate ..

DC chairs meeting, asks for measures to facilitate masses

7 minutes ago
 40 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 5 arrested ..

40 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 5 arrested over violations

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.