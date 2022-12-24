KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian community on Christmas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that all the minorities' communities including Christian have enjoyed religious freedom in the country and perform their religious rituals in a free way.

In a felicitating message issued here in connection with Christmas, KP Governor extended his greeting and appreciated the services of the community in the development of the country. He said since the creation of the motherlands, Pakistan in 1947, the Christians have rendered matchless services in different sectors for bringing prosperity in the country.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said that a peaceful and prosperous society is the common responsibility of all of us and the role of all minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peace and development is worthy of praise.