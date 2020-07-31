KP Governor extends felicitation to Muslims on Eid-ul-Azha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has extended heartiest felicitations to Muslim Ummah particularly people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and said the day revives in us the spirit of sacrifice for the sake of both Allah and humanity.

In his message on Eid-ul-Azha here issued Friday, the KP Governor said the spirit of sacrifice leads a nation, society and individual to the highest rank of morality resulting into an unflinching social prosperity.

"We truly are the custodians of a noble cause which emphasizes dignity and love of humanity. In addition, it lets the followers of islam realize that they should be ready for every service required for the well being of humanity", he added.

"Alhamdulillah Pakistanis are among top rated charity nation that was helping poor and destitute fellows following teachings of Islam.

Eid-ul-Azha reminds us that we should not hesitate to help others and win the blessings of Allah", he said.

The Governor also urged nation to look after poor and generously extend their charity towards daily wage workers who are badly affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

He also called for unity among ranks following the injunctions of Allah and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to overcome the challenges faced by the country.

Islam is the religion of peace and harmony and we as a Muslims need to pledge on this special occasion that we would dedicate ourselves to service of humanity and also promote the noble cause, the governor said.