KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Visits Residence Of Qasim Zia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2025 | 09:31 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the residence of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) former provincial president Qasim Zia here
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the residence of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) former provincial president Qasim Zia here.
During the meeting, various matters came under discussion including decision on construction of new canals. Participants of the meeting appreciated the government's decision according to which no new canal would be constructed without mutual understanding from Council of Common Interests (CCI) and termed it a wise decision. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that harmony among provinces was essential to strengthen country in the real sense.
The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was termed as welcoming. The meeting said that recent decision on construction of new canals helped to avert the apprehension of negativity between provinces.
Former Federal minister Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, former provincial minister Ikram Rabbani, PPP senior leader Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin, MNA Noor Alam Khan, former minister Abdul Qadar Shaheen and PPP senior leader Naveed Chaudhry were present in the meeting.
