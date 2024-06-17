KP Governor Faisal Kundi Offers Eid Prayers In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 10:50 AM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi offered Eid-ul-Azha prayers here in Kokar village near to Kundi Model Farm on Monday.
After offering the Eid prayers, he exchanged Eid greetings with people while his brother Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) in KP Ahmad Karim Kundi and renowned politician Mubashir Khan Kundi also offered Eid prayers along with the governor.
On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation and the solidarity of the Muslim Ummah.
Later, the governor went to Kundi Model Farm where he also exchanged Eid greetings with his staffers.
APP/akt
