Open Menu

KP Governor, FBR Chairman Discuss Taxpayer Facilitation, Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:20 PM

KP Governor, FBR Chairman discuss taxpayer facilitation, reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday visited the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Headquarters and held a meeting with FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

During the meeting, matters of public interest, tax-related issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and challenges faced by taxpayers came under discussion.

Governor Kundi emphasized the need to address taxpayers’ concerns promptly and to provide a conducive environment for the promotion of trade and business activities in the province.

Chairman Langrial briefed the Governor on ongoing tax reforms, including digitization and automation of FBR systems.

He assured that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the issues faced by taxpayers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Kundi appreciated FBR’s efforts to modernize and improve the tax system across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and underscored the importance of strengthening collaboration for economic growth.

Recent Stories

Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperati ..

Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos

5 minutes ago
 Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces ..

Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model laun ..

Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched

20 minutes ago
 High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO ..

High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly

35 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

1 hour ago
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser ..

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..

1 hour ago
 International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

3 hours ago
 Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

5 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

6 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan