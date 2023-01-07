UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Felicitates China On Chinese New Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2023 | 06:19 PM

KP Governor felicitates China on Chinese New Year

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday congratulated Chinese diplomats, Chinese government and people on occasion of their new year and hoped that people of both neighboring countries would further come closer and their mutual relations would become stronger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday congratulated Chinese diplomats, Chinese government and people on occasion of their new year and hoped that people of both neighboring countries would further come closer and their mutual relations would become stronger.

Addressing a ceremony held in China Window Centre in connection with Chinese New Year, Governor KP said that Pak-China relations are higher than the Himalayas and growing stronger with each passing day.

The Governor said that the brotherly neighboring country China has supported and assisted Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that economic plan that China has started as CPEC would definitely start a new era of economic development in Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team are trying their best to speed up pace of work on CPEC and added that the economic growth would help invite investment in Rashkai Economic Zone on which work has already been started.

In his online address, Chinese Ambassador, Nong Rong said Chinese New Year ceremony in Peshawar is a proof of Pakistan-China friendship that is getting stronger with each passing moment. He said that China desires economic development in its brotherly neighboring country Pakistan.

He also thanked Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali for participating in the event and also appreciated efforts of organizers to arrange the event.

President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq, Bishop Ernest Jacob, former Member of KP Assembly Dr Muhammad Zakir Shah, newly elected president of Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor China CPEC Bishop Chamber Ghulam Ali Commerce Event From Government Industry Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Court hands down 5-year imprisonment to accused in ..

Court hands down 5-year imprisonment to accused in child abuse case

2 minutes ago
 Friendly cricket match played between PHA, DC team ..

Friendly cricket match played between PHA, DC teams

3 minutes ago
 Church Must Keep Russians, Ukrainians From Becomin ..

Church Must Keep Russians, Ukrainians From Becoming Enemies - Patriarch Kirill

3 minutes ago
 Woman drug pusher arrested in Lahore

Woman drug pusher arrested in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Play "Saadhay 14 August" kicks off one month shows ..

Play "Saadhay 14 August" kicks off one month shows at PNCA

3 minutes ago
 Int'l moot on Material Science and Smart Materials ..

Int'l moot on Material Science and Smart Materials kicks off at Allama Iqbal Ope ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.