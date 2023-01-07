KP Governor felicitates China on Chinese New Year

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday congratulated Chinese diplomats, Chinese government and people on occasion of their new year and hoped that people of both neighboring countries would further come closer and their mutual relations would become stronger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday congratulated Chinese diplomats, Chinese government and people on occasion of their new year and hoped that people of both neighboring countries would further come closer and their mutual relations would become stronger.

Addressing a ceremony held in China Window Centre in connection with Chinese New Year, Governor KP said that Pak-China relations are higher than the Himalayas and growing stronger with each passing day.

The Governor said that the brotherly neighboring country China has supported and assisted Pakistan in every difficult time. He said that economic plan that China has started as CPEC would definitely start a new era of economic development in Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team are trying their best to speed up pace of work on CPEC and added that the economic growth would help invite investment in Rashkai Economic Zone on which work has already been started.

In his online address, Chinese Ambassador, Nong Rong said Chinese New Year ceremony in Peshawar is a proof of Pakistan-China friendship that is getting stronger with each passing moment. He said that China desires economic development in its brotherly neighboring country Pakistan.

He also thanked Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali for participating in the event and also appreciated efforts of organizers to arrange the event.

President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq, Bishop Ernest Jacob, former Member of KP Assembly Dr Muhammad Zakir Shah, newly elected president of Peshawar Press Club Arshad Aziz Malik and a large number of people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.