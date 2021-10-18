UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Eve Of 12th Rabi Ul Awal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:47 PM

KP Governor felicitates Muslim Ummah on eve of 12th Rabi ul Awal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Monday said that the present government for the first time is celebrating the first ten-day of "Rabi ul Awal" as "Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alamin" at the state level

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Monday said that the present government for the first time is celebrating the first ten-day of "Rabi ul Awal" as "Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alamin" at the state level.

He felicitated the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah on the birthday of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was sent as a blessing to the entire universe and following His teachings is the guarantee of success in this world and the hereafter.

In his special message on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, 12 Rabi-ul-Awal 1443 AH, Governor said the purpose of celebrating "Ashra Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alamin" is to tell the Worlds that we love our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from all our heart and soul and we are following the principles laid down by Him.

In this context, for the first time, the Governor House Peshawar was opened to the public for three days before Eid-Milad-un-Nabi where special programs were arranged to express our love and affection with the Holy Prophet SAW.

He said the life of the last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an excellent example not only for the Muslims but also for the whole humanity to build their character and correct their morals and deeds.

"On the occasion of this blessed day, we pray to Allah Almighty that every day of life may be a source of mercy and forgiveness for us and that we may follow the teaching of the Prophet (PBUH).May God protect our dear homeland from all evils and lead us on the path of real progress and prosperity."

