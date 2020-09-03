UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor Felicitates New Provincial Cabinet Members

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 04:41 PM

KP Governor felicitates new provincial cabinet members

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday felicitated the MPAs Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan on becoming part of the provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday felicitated the MPAs Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan on becoming part of the provincial cabinet.

After administering oath to the two cabinet members here at a ceremony, he wished them success in discharge of their respective responsibilities in the best public interest.

The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Qalandar Lodhi, Sultan Muhammad, Special Assistant to CM for Information and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash, MPAs, administrative secretaries and others.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

SEWA launches a cooling truck for relief of worker ..

13 minutes ago

Kajol and Ajay decide to part ways for happiness o ..

22 minutes ago

UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discu ..

28 minutes ago

Arab artists boycotts Emirati-backed cultural awar ..

40 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Merkel's Statement on Navalny's Po ..

2 minutes ago

Asad Umar directs for speedy execution of KCR proj ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.