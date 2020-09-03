KP Governor felicitates new provincial cabinet members

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday felicitated the MPAs Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan on becoming part of the provincial cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday felicitated the MPAs Shahram Khan Tarakai and Anwar Zeb Khan on becoming part of the provincial cabinet.

After administering oath to the two cabinet members here at a ceremony, he wished them success in discharge of their respective responsibilities in the best public interest.

The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzai, Qalandar Lodhi, Sultan Muhammad, Special Assistant to CM for Information and Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash, MPAs, administrative secretaries and others.