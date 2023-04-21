KP Governor felicitates people on Eid-ul- Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has felicitated the nation and people of the province on Eid-ul-Fitr and said that on this day of happiness, we should not forget our martyred and those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

In a message issued in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr, he said that we should remember families of Police Lines martyred and all those who laid their lives for the sovereignty of the motherland.

KP Governor also congratulated expatriates and said that the day reflects the unity of the Muslim Ummah and the mutual love among Muslims living across the globe.

He said we should also express gratitude to Allah Almighty on this day for his innumerable bounties adding that it is our duty to help out the poor, destitute and needy to enjoy festivities on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also urged people to pray for prosperity, progress and peace for the country in Eid congregations.