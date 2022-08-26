UrduPoint.com

KP Governor For Action Against Illegal Appointments In SBBWU

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

KP Governor for action against illegal appointments in SBBWU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani on Friday directed syndicate of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar to take action against illegal appointments in the varsity and submit its report to Senate within 30-day.

Presiding over special senate meeting of SBBWU here, the Acting Governor directed the Syndicate to look into the matter of illegal appointment in the light of the inquiry reports of the Higher education Department, Governor Inspection Team, Model Statutes of the university and the University Act.

On the occasion the inquiry report of the Higher Education Department regarding the violation of the powers of the pro-vice chancellor of the university and the illegal decisions was also presented in the meeting.

The chairman Governor Inspection Team gave a detailed briefing to the senate meeting regarding the details and recommendations of the inquiry report.

Chancellor SBBWU also exceeded the authority by ignoring merit in various appointments.

The meeting related to the inquiry report of the Department of Higher Education was told that the Pro Vice Chancellor also exceeded his authority and made administrative appointments.

In the Senate meeting, it was unanimously decided to send both the inquiry reports of the Governor Inspection Team and the Department of Higher Education to the Syndicate of the said University and directed the Syndicate to take action on the inquiry reports.

Chairman Governor Inspection Team Ahmed Hasan, Special Secretary Higher Education Department Rashid Pineda Khel, Acting Principal Secretary to Governor Saiful islam, representatives of Finance and Establishment Departments, High Education Commission, VC SBBWU and other members of Senate were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Senate Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Education Rashid Women Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatc ..

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Wins EISA’s Best Smartwatch Product for 2022-2023 Award

12 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th August 2022

7 hours ago
 Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group ..

Bayern to play Barcelona in Champions League group stage, Man City to meet Dortm ..

16 hours ago
 US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear ..

US says any Russian bid to divert Ukraine nuclear energy 'unacceptable'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.