KP Governor For Action Against VCs For Appointment Of Teaching Faculty On Administrative Posts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM

KP Governor for action against VCs for appointment of teaching faculty on administrative posts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and chancellor of public sector universities has expressed grave concern over appointment of teaching faculty on administrative posts in public sector universities and warned strict legal action under section 12(7) of KP universities act 2012(amended 2016).

A letter available with this agency revealed that the governor addressed the vice chancellors (VCs) of all public sector universities in the province and noted it with grave concern that despite instructions the certain universities had still assigned the charge of administrative posts to faculty members in violation of section 17-A of KP universities act 2012.

He sought a detailed report of the administrative positions, name of incumbent and his post in the university and duration of his occupation of the administrative post.

The governor further directed legal action under section 12(7) against all the VCs violating the legal provision of the act.

It is pertinent to mention here that following the directives of the governor, the Agriculture University, Peshawar and Islamia College University Peshawar have repatriated all the teaching faculty members to their respective departments.

