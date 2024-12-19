KP Governor For Addressing Root Causes Of Unrest In Province
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday deplored the aggravating law and order situation in the province and called for addressing the root causes of the issue.
He noted that peace and security were vital for progress and prosperity in a society, adding that ignoring these fundamental issues would prevent sustainable solutions to the challenges of law and order.
Addressing an event organized by the National Peace and Justice Council at the Governor's House here on national peace and stability, he said that unfortunately the KP province was currently facing severe lawlessness.
Kundi appreciated the efforts of the National Peace and Justice Council in promoting peace and justice.
He underscored the need for collective and serious efforts to eradicate terrorism, extremism, sectarianism, and social injustices.
The Governor urged Pakistan's youth to become ambassadors of peace across the globe and called for unity to build a strong and peaceful Pakistan.
Referring to the ongoing crisis in Kurram district, he expressed concern, stating that the residents of Kurram couldn't be left to suffer.
He announced plans to invite religious scholars and community leaders to the Governor's House to discuss law and order issues in the province.
The governor also criticized the provincial government over its apathy to restore peace in Kurram.
He said that he had appealed to the Sindh government to play role in protecting lives in Kurram district.
On the occasion the governor was honored with the National Peace Award 2024 for his efforts toward promoting peace in the province.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of people, including Chairman of the National Peace and Justice Council, Mian Abdul Waheed, Vice Chairman Muhammad Aslam, political and social figures, and individuals from various walks of life.
Speaking at the event, Mian Abdul Waheed provided an overview of the Council’s initiatives to maintain peace and promote social and religious harmony.
He highlighted that the organization has over 8,000 officials and operates actively in Pakistan as well as in 150 other countries.
Earlier, Governor Kundi, met with a delegation from the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), here at the Governor's House.
The delegation was led by WCCI President Rabia Basri and included former president Rukhsana Nadir, Vice President Zobia Amir, Secretary General Saima Mehboob, executive members Zareen Akhtar, Musarrat Khalid, and others.
The meeting focused on discussing the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and exploring solutions to address them.
The delegation highlighted issues such as financial barriers, lack of business training, and the need for improved support structures.
They emphasized the necessity of creating business opportunities, funding access, and training programs for women while specific requests were made for facilitating loans, establishing a display center, and setting up an office for WCCI.
Kundi acknowledged the significant role of women in the economy and assured the delegation of his commitment to promoting women's development and entrepreneurship.
He pledged to work with NAVTTC and other relevant institutions to address issues like access to easy loans and business training.
He also mentioned that discussions regarding the display center had already been initiated with the Federal government.
The Governor stressed the importance of involving women in economic activities, considering it essential for national progress.
He highlighted the vision of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for women empowerment.
