KP Governor For Administrative Empowerment Of VCs, Implementation Of Senate Decisions By Syndicates

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 07:38 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chancellor of public sector universities Monday emphasized upon administrative empowerment of office of vice chancellor of public sector universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chancellor of public sector universities Monday emphasized upon administrative empowerment of office of vice chancellor of public sector universities.

He noted that VCs should be strengthened enough to execute administrative affairs in order to boost overall performance of higher educational institutions.

He was presiding over a high level meeting which was also attended by the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at Governor's House.

The meeting discussed in detail and reviewed different suggestions for improving the educational standard of institutions of higher education in the province and to resolve their administrative and financial problems.

He remarked that improvement in the administrative system of the varsities would be pivotal in dissemination of quality education.

The Governor expressing concern over the performance of syndicates of different universities said that some decisions by syndicates even caused grievance among the faculty of their respective institutions.

He said the syndicates would be bound to implement senate decisions in letter and spirit for promotion of quality education.

He directed that examination papers of one university should be checked by another university with a view to bring transparency in paper marking and maintain students' confidence in this regard.

The Governor called for working jointly for improving the standard of higher education and rendering quality education saying that quality education is imperative for good future of the coming generation. The meeting was attended by the Advisor to Chief Minister on Higher Education Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Principle Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, Principle Secretary to HCM, Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Higher Education Department Hassan Mehmood Yousafzai and Secretary Law Department Atta-ur-Reham.

