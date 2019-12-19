UrduPoint.com
KP Governor For Appointment Of Principal Edward College From Christian Community

Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday presiding over a meeting of Board of Governors (BoGs) of Edward College here and directed the appointment of new principal for the college from Christian community

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday presiding over a meeting of Board of Governors (BoGs) of Edward College here and directed the appointment of new principal for the college from Christian community.

He said the Christian identity of Edward College should not be disturbed by any mean and the principal for the college should be from Christian community, adding "our purpose is to retain glory and historic identity of Edward College and we have to take concrete steps for restoration of its educational quality and standard." However, the meeting approved appointment of Professor (R) Muhammad Zaki as acting principal of the college till appointment of permanent principal.

The meeting directed to float advertisement for the post of principle Edward College at earliest.

The board meeting decided to hold third party audit of Edwards College's financial affairs and also decided to conduct inquiry in overall irregularities in the college aiming to fix the responsibilities.

It was observed in the meeting that the inquiry would be aimed at holding indiscriminate action against accused of irregularities, corruption and other offences by official of any level.

