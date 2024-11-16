KP Governor for calling APC on law & order situation in province

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday announced to spearhead efforts for an ‘All Parties Conference’ (APC) to discuss and resolve law and order issues in the province.

Talking to media persons here at the Dera Press Club, the KP governor said that all stakeholders including political parties would be invited to share their respective suggestions for resolving the grave issue of law and order in the province.

He lamented that the provincial government had completely failed to resolve the law and order problem, as it had neither convened a cabinet meeting nor initiated any serious discussions in the provincial assembly on the matter.

Rather, the governor said the provincial government was focusing on protests, rallies, and entertainment activities, which were only exacerbating issues.

The governor also remarked that the current actions of the provincial government will not resolve the political challenges being faced by PTI, nor will they be able to control the ongoing crisis in the province.

He said the employees of various provincial departments were protesting on roads over delayed salaries, stressing that the provincial government needed to take urgent steps to resolve these issues.

He was of the view that the non-payment of salaries to employees, especially teachers, had caused public anger, which was also affecting law and order in the province.

He noted that under the 18th Amendment, law and order had become the responsibility of the provincial government, but the provincial government's failure prompted him to sent a letter to the Prime Minister as Federal representative in this regard.

The governor also pointed out that 26 out of 34 universities in the province currently lacked Vice Chancellors, and assured that he would not allow the sale of any university land.

He stated that if the PTI founding chairman’s wife, Bushra Bibi, had been released by an independent judiciary, then the release of the founder of PTI would also come through the courts rather processions.

He underlined the need for a united front to discuss provincial rights with the federal government.

Regarding developmental projects in the area, the governor mentioned that the Chashma Lift Canal project would soon be inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan.

He also stated that to address the issue of low gas pressure, five new TBS (Turbine Booster Stations) were being installed, and work was ongoing on the gas pipeline in Kotla Syedan and Korai areas.

Governor Kundi also regretted that the political FIR lodged against Jamiat Ulema islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Kafeel Ahmed Nizami, stating that such political maneuvers were unacceptable.

He said that despite political differences, such retaliatory actions should not be supported.

Earlier, the governor also condoled with Dera Press Club President Yasin Qureshi over the sad demise of later's wife.

The governor prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

