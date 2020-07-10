KP Governor for checking, evalutation of answer papers by teachers of other universities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chancellor of Public Sector Universities Shah Farman on Friday directed to evaluate the answer sheets of the one university students by teachers of other university

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and Chancellor of Public Sector Universities Shah Farman on Friday directed to evaluate the answer sheets of the one university students by teachers of other university.

A notification issued here by Governor Secretariat to Vice Chancellors of public sector universities of KP said that the secretary of Higher education Department gave a presentation on July 7 to the Governor and informed him about the proposal.

The governor further directed that the proposal should be implemented by all universities in letter and spirit and for the purpose credible, honest and reputed officers should be posted as head of the secrecy department in each university.