DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has underlined the need for making collective efforts for development of Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with senior journalist and ptv Bureau Chief, Dr. Wazir Jafar Zakori at his residence.

Vice Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent, Farzand Ali Wazir, PPP District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, Tehsil Nazim Dera Ismail Khan, Humayun Khan Miankhel and other dignitaries also accompanied the governor.

During the meeting, they discussed the local issues of Dera Ismail Khan, the political situation of the province, and various matters of mutual interest.

The governor emphasized the need for collaborative efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the province and highlighted the importance of working together with the journalistic community for the betterment of the region.

The other participants also expressed their views and urged the governor to focus on more developmental projects for Dera Ismail Khan.