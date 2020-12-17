UrduPoint.com
KP Governor For Curbing Use Of Drugs, Political Activities At Varsities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday emphasized upon administrations of all public sector universities to eliminate the use of drugs and political activities within the varsities campuses.

Presiding over separate senate meetings of Bacha Khan University and Khushhal Khan Khattak University here at Governor House, he directed that strict action should be taken against the drug users and political activists.

He also stressed the need for making the dress code mandatory for teaching faculty and students as part of effort to maintain discipline at the institutions of higher education and having a check on students besides reducing financial burden on parents under the head of colorful and fancy clothes.

He asked the administrations to select the dress of their own choice but ensure its implementation without any compromise.

The Governor expressing apprehension over financial problems of different universities, said that the use of budget without setting priorities was creating financial problems, adding that Universities should have to prepare their annual budget while setting the priorities.

He noted that unnecessary construction work consumes major junk of the budget and the financial burden is shifted to students and their parents.

The Governor also suggested checking of students' papers from a separate panel of qualified professionals instead of giving the papers to teachers of the same department.

He said it would ensure transparent checking of papers as well as build the confidence of students.

