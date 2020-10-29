KP Governor for dress code in universities

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has directed administration of universities to make dress code mandatory for students and take steps to check examination papers from external experts.

He was chairing senate meeting of Kohat University of Science and Technology at Governor House here on Thursday. He directed external staff to check papers, and said no compromise would be made in this connection.

He said that dress code would reduce financial burden on poor students and address status related issues among students.

He said that hiring of external staff to check papers was aimed to stop incidents of female students' harassment in universities.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Syed Tasleem Hussain briefed the senate meeting about performance, budget and annual planning of the varsity. The meeting also approved annual budget and second five-year plan.

Meeting among others was attended by CM advisor on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, Principal Secretary to Governor, Muhammad Idrees, Secretary Higher education, Daud Khan and concerned officials.