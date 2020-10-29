UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor For Dress Code In Universities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:49 PM

KP Governor for dress code in universities

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has directed administration of universities to make dress code mandatory for students and take steps to check examination papers from external experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has directed administration of universities to make dress code mandatory for students and take steps to check examination papers from external experts.

He was chairing senate meeting of Kohat University of Science and Technology at Governor House here on Thursday. He directed external staff to check papers, and said no compromise would be made in this connection.

He said that dress code would reduce financial burden on poor students and address status related issues among students.

He said that hiring of external staff to check papers was aimed to stop incidents of female students' harassment in universities.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr. Syed Tasleem Hussain briefed the senate meeting about performance, budget and annual planning of the varsity. The meeting also approved annual budget and second five-year plan.

Meeting among others was attended by CM advisor on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash, Principal Secretary to Governor, Muhammad Idrees, Secretary Higher education, Daud Khan and concerned officials.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Poor Education Budget Kohat 2020 From

Recent Stories

Muhammad (PBUH) as blessing for the whole mankind: ..

1 minute ago

New US weekly jobless claims fall to 751,000

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 9 lives, infects 473, including 29 ..

1 minute ago

High-level meeting reviews security situation in K ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh cabinet fixes wheat procurement price at Rs2 ..

4 minutes ago

Investors' friendly policies attracting investment ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.