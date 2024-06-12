KP Governor for economic well-being of KP people, alleviation of deprivations

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in a meeting with Chairman State Life Corporation Shoaib Javaid Hussain here at the Governor House on Wednesday emphasized the economic well-being and alleviation of deprivation for the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, discussions were held on improving State Life facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued here after the meeting adding that the governor issued directives to strengthen the health and Takaful zones of State Life in Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting also discussed the SOS Village project, with an announcement of full cooperation from the Governor House.

Additionally, deliberations took place on a pilot project for expensive treatments initiated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Kundi announced measures to address the severe difficulties in pension payments for universities across the province and to resolve payment issues related to health cards with the Finance Minister.

He affirmed the exemplary performance of the Takaful zone and highlighted a special policy for residents, especially those residing in Gulf countries, by State Life.

Chairman of State Life Corporation Shoaib Javaid Hussain congratulated the governor on his appointment.