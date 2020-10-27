UrduPoint.com
KP Governor For Educating Varsity Students Over Kashmir Issue, Global Challenges

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Tuesday underlined the need for educating students of higher education institution on Kashmir issue in view of the new emerging global situation.

Addressing an event held here at Governor House in connection with Kashmir Black Day as chief guest, the Governor said from the very first day of Pakistan movement until now the Hindu fascist forces had been committing crimes against Muslim population in illegally held Kashmir, India and in the entire world.

He said we have to understand the mentality and conspiracies of India that was engaged in creating instability in our country and condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.

He said that atrocities being committing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was part of the malicious agenda of Indian government which was intending to forcefully replace the Muslim ideology with Hinduism.

He said that abolishing the special status of the Kashmir, prolonged curfew in the held valley and Kashmiris' genocide were all of the shameful and barbaric act of the Modi government to suppress the freedom struggle of innocent Kashmiris.

The Governor in his speech paid tribute to the spirit and courage of Kashmiris in their fight to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination and said that Pakistani nation stands united with the Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle and would continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people at all international fronts.

The impressive ceremony which was organized by Governor House was attended by all Vice Chancellors, Deans and Professors of the provincial public sector universities besides Principal Secretary to Governor Muhammad Idrees Khan, Additional Secretary to Governor, Saif-ul-Islam and other officers/official of the Governors House.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellors and educational experts of the provincial public sector universities also delivered their speech in connection with the Kashmir Back day and highlighted the new perspective and presented various workable solutions to international dispute of occupied Kashmir.

