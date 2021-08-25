UrduPoint.com

KP Governor For Effective Legislation Against Drug Abuse On Campuses

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP governor for effective legislation against drug abuse on campuses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House on Wednesday wherein the latter stressed the need for making effective legislation to curb drug abuse in educational institutions.

The ANF DG briefed the governor about the menace of drug addiction among university and college students and informed about various measures taken for eradicating the scourge from society and the campuses.

The governor said that effective legislation should be made to prevent drug abuse on campuses and make the society-narcotics free and in this regard, the governor added that legal aspects would be reviewed in collaboration with the ANF for the complete eradication of drug use in educational institutions.

He said suggestions would be sought from universities, colleges and schools for the prevention and control of drug use at campuses, adding no compromise could be made on national causeHe said that the government was committed to ensuring a healthy environment for children to achieve a bright future.

