UrduPoint.com

KP Governor For Effective Legislation, Comprehensive Policy Against Drug Abuse On Campuses

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

KP Governor for effective legislation, comprehensive policy against drug abuse on campuses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday called for making effective legislations to curb drug abuse in all educational institutions of the province.

Presiding over a meeting attended by KP Special Assistant to CM on Higher education Kamran Bangash, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai, Advisor to CM on Excise and Narcotics Control Khalid Rehman, they agreed to chalk out a comprehensive policy and bring effective legislations to protect the coming generation from the menace.

The meeting also discussed to conduct dope tests of students besides taking help of anti-narcotics bodies to curb drug abuse.

The Governor said that effective legislation should be made to prevent drug abuse on campuses and make the society-narcotics free and in this regard, the governor added that legal aspects would be reviewed in collaboration with the ANF for the complete eradication of drug use in educational institutions.

He said suggestions would be sought from universities, colleges and schools for the prevention and control of drug use at campuses, adding no compromise could be made on national cause.

He said that the government was committed to ensure a healthy environment for children to achieve a bright future.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

17 minutes ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

32 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

52 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

1 hour ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.