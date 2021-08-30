KP Governor for effective legislation, comprehensive policy against drug abuse on campuses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Monday called for making effective legislations to curb drug abuse in all educational institutions of the province.

Presiding over a meeting attended by KP Special Assistant to CM on Higher education Kamran Bangash, Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai, Advisor to CM on Excise and Narcotics Control Khalid Rehman, they agreed to chalk out a comprehensive policy and bring effective legislations to protect the coming generation from the menace.

The meeting also discussed to conduct dope tests of students besides taking help of anti-narcotics bodies to curb drug abuse.

The Governor said that effective legislation should be made to prevent drug abuse on campuses and make the society-narcotics free and in this regard, the governor added that legal aspects would be reviewed in collaboration with the ANF for the complete eradication of drug use in educational institutions.

He said suggestions would be sought from universities, colleges and schools for the prevention and control of drug use at campuses, adding no compromise could be made on national cause.

He said that the government was committed to ensure a healthy environment for children to achieve a bright future.