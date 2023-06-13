UrduPoint.com

KP Governor For Focusing More On Practical Research Work

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

KP Governor for focusing more on practical research work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Tuesday urged the teachers, professors and researchers to focus more on practical research work to achieve results in different sectors.

During a meeting with the participants of the training course at the Higher Education Academy for Research and Training here at the Governor's House, he deplored that unfortunately, there are many research institutes but practical research is not seen in any field.

He said that there is a need for such research in all fields, including the education sector, which has practical implementation and benefits, adding that teachers and professors have an important role in this regard.

He said that new research work is the need of the hour and all institutions should increase their capacity in the research sector.

The governor urged teachers to also pay special attention to students' character building besides traditional education, adding that they have to maintain the traditions, decency, values in the society by shaping the character of the students.

The caretaker provincial minister of the higher education department Justice (R) Irshad Qaiser, director of the academy Tasbihullah and other officials attended the meeting.

Professors of colleges who completed the training course for promotion from grade 20 to grade 21 in the academy also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Governor was briefed about the aims and objectives of the establishment of the academy, and the budgetary issues.

The Governor assured the academy of taking up the matter of budget with the departments of finance and Planning and Development for providing the required funds to the Academy.

