KP Governor for high-rise residential projects to provide cheep living facility to masses

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday said that high-rise residential projects with more facilities are need of the hour to provide low-cost accommodation to the common man

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Monday said that high-rise residential projects with more facilities are need of the hour to provide low-cost accommodation to the common man.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Ajmal Mall and Residency Project here at Industrial Estate Hayatabad, he said that the world is expanding vertically to meet the housing demand of the increasing population.

He congratulated Ajmal Khan and his team for launching and investing in a project designed according to modern requirements and said that it was a good sign that now the trend of citizens of Peshawar towards living in high-rise buildings is increasing.

He invited the attention of the local and foreign investors in different sectors in KP and said that the government is trying its best to provide all facilities to the business community and investors in the province On this occasion, he was accompanied by Advisor to the Chief Minister Rehmat Salam Khattak, former Provincial Minister Amanullah Haqqani.

In the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer Ajmal Mall and Residency Haji Ajmal Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Governor about the importance and usefulness of the project.

Earlier, the Governor chaired the third review meeting for acquisition of land for the University of Technology Nowshera here at the Governor House.

Vice Chancellor University of Technology Professor Dr. Zafar Muhammad Khan, Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair, Special Secretary Industries Department Ali Qadir Safi, Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Mohammad Kabir Afridi and officers of Higher education Department, Law Department and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Technology Nowshera briefed the Governor about the progress in the matter of land acquisition for the university, on which the Governor assigned the responsibility regarding the transfer of land to the Commissioner Peshawar to resolve all the issues within two-month and hand over the land to the University.

He deplored that despite payment of money for land four-year ago the issue could not be resolved despite the instructions of the then chief minister.

He regretted that now the prices of construction materials have doubled which would also increase the construction cost of the structure for the university.

Later, Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehzad Naeem also met the Governor at the Governor House and presented the audit report for the year 2022-23 to the Governor on behalf of the Auditor General of Pakistan.