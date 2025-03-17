KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

"The NAP, which was devised earlier, should be implemented in its true letter and spirit. All political parties must take practical steps to ensure peace and stability," he said while addressing a grand Iftar dinner hosted here at the Governor House for prominent politicians, diplomatic, business, and media figures.

The event was attended by notable diplomats, including U.S. Consul General Shante Moore, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshah Khwa, and Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir.

Political leaders such as Awami National Party's Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Pakistan People's Party's provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and former Federal Minister Arbab Alamgir were also present. Members of the business community and media fraternity also participated.

During the event, discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, including the security situation, development prospects, investment opportunities, and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commenting on the issue of granting citizenship to Afghan refugees, the Governor noted, "It is a complex legal matter that cannot be resolved easily.

"

He further highlighted the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism, stating, "Terrorism in Pakistan is largely linked to elements from Afghanistan. The Afghan government must act seriously to prevent its soil from being used against Pakistan."

Governor Kundi also remarked on the progress of the committee focused on KP, expressing partial satisfaction but highlighting the need for further improvements.

He distinguished the security situations of Punjab and KP, emphasizing that each province faces unique ground realities.

He clarified that no preparations are underway for military operations in the province, underscoring the need for unity to achieve lasting peace.

Regarding political assurances, the Governor stated, "Commitments made by the government during the Iftar dinner with the PPP leadership must be fully honored."

He also shared details of his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where discussions focused on maintaining peace and order within the province.

The event served as a platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among various sectors, promoting collective efforts for the progress and stability of KP.

APP/ash-adi