Open Menu

KP Governor For Implementation Of NAP To Eliminate Terrorism

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 09:58 PM

KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday emphasized the importance of implementing the National Action Plan (NAP) to eliminate terrorism from the country.

"The NAP, which was devised earlier, should be implemented in its true letter and spirit. All political parties must take practical steps to ensure peace and stability," he said while addressing a grand Iftar dinner hosted here at the Governor House for prominent politicians, diplomatic, business, and media figures.

The event was attended by notable diplomats, including U.S. Consul General Shante Moore, Iranian Consul General Ali Banafshah Khwa, and Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir.

Political leaders such as Awami National Party's Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Pakistan People's Party's provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and former Federal Minister Arbab Alamgir were also present. Members of the business community and media fraternity also participated.

During the event, discussions were held on matters of mutual interest, including the security situation, development prospects, investment opportunities, and stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commenting on the issue of granting citizenship to Afghan refugees, the Governor noted, "It is a complex legal matter that cannot be resolved easily.

"

He further highlighted the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism, stating, "Terrorism in Pakistan is largely linked to elements from Afghanistan. The Afghan government must act seriously to prevent its soil from being used against Pakistan."

Governor Kundi also remarked on the progress of the committee focused on KP, expressing partial satisfaction but highlighting the need for further improvements.

He distinguished the security situations of Punjab and KP, emphasizing that each province faces unique ground realities.

He clarified that no preparations are underway for military operations in the province, underscoring the need for unity to achieve lasting peace.

Regarding political assurances, the Governor stated, "Commitments made by the government during the Iftar dinner with the PPP leadership must be fully honored."

He also shared details of his meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where discussions focused on maintaining peace and order within the province.

The event served as a platform for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among various sectors, promoting collective efforts for the progress and stability of KP.

APP/ash-adi

Recent Stories

MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ..

MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for ..

Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches sports festival to celeb ..

Balochistan govt launches sports festival to celebrate Pakistan Day

2 minutes ago
 Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 4 ..

Toll from US weekend tornadoes rises to at least 40

2 minutes ago
 20% rise in licencing service providers’ complia ..

20% rise in licencing service providers’ compliance with regulations, legislat ..

15 minutes ago
 KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate ..

KP Governor for implementation of NAP to eliminate terrorism

2 minutes ago
1,000 tractors to be given under Grow More Wheat P ..

1,000 tractors to be given under Grow More Wheat Programme initiative: Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 National unity urged to combat terrorism: Dr. Shez ..

National unity urged to combat terrorism: Dr. Shezra Mansab

2 minutes ago
 One dacoit killed, another arrested after encounte ..

One dacoit killed, another arrested after encounter

5 minutes ago
 Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi

Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi

5 minutes ago
 Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational ..

Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents

10 minutes ago
 District administration demolishes illegal encroac ..

District administration demolishes illegal encroachments in Karkhano market

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan