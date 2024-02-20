KP Governor For Keeping Books Reading Habit Alive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Tuesday emphasized on students to keep the book reading habit alive
in the age of modern technology and allocate time for reading the books, other than the curriculum.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Grand Book Fair” at Khyber Medical College, on the occasion of 50th golden jubilee of the college, he said that knowledge is light which has to be spread in society through books and modern technology.
He said that today, youth are getting education based on modern facilities and people have great expectations from them for prosperity and development of the country.
Earlier, Deans Khyber Medical College Professor Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb, Chairman board of Governors Dr. Umar Ayub, faculty members and students welcomed the governor.
The Governor visited various book stalls in the fair set up by the students. He appreciated the initiative to highlight the importance of books and reading.
APP/adi/
Recent Stories
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls
PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt
PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families
Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!
Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..
Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs
IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC
SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt
Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..
Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC acquits murder convict for poor prosecution5 minutes ago
-
PITB holds medical camp for staff, families5 minutes ago
-
Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls9 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for torturing mother35 minutes ago
-
Excise dept confiscate 246 defaulting vehicles during tax recovery campaign35 minutes ago
-
Senators demand probe for fair elections, respect of public mandate35 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elects 55 first-time Assembly members45 minutes ago
-
Halal Food Authority inspects edible items at shops45 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after stabbing wife to death45 minutes ago
-
Teacher's role vital in the development of society: Samina Alvi55 minutes ago
-
District administration starts rescue operations for travelers stranded at Lowari tunnel55 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of film actress Tamanna Begum observed55 minutes ago