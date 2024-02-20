KP Governor for keeping books reading habit alive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Tuesday emphasized on students to keep the book reading habit alive

in the age of modern technology and allocate time for reading the books, other than the curriculum.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of “Grand Book Fair” at Khyber Medical College, on the occasion of 50th golden jubilee of the college, he said that knowledge is light which has to be spread in society through books and modern technology.

He said that today, youth are getting education based on modern facilities and people have great expectations from them for prosperity and development of the country.

Earlier, Deans Khyber Medical College Professor Dr. Mahmood Aurangzeb, Chairman board of Governors Dr. Umar Ayub, faculty members and students welcomed the governor.

The Governor visited various book stalls in the fair set up by the students. He appreciated the initiative to highlight the importance of books and reading.

APP/adi/