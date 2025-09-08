KP Governor for prioritizing rehabilitation of flood-affected areas

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday criticized the provincial government's response to the recent floods, urging all political leaders to put politics aside and prioritize the rehabilitation of flood-affectees.

Talking to media persons here, the governor expressed deep concern over the devastation in several districts of KP, particularly in the "kacha" (low-lying) areas, where thousands of families have been displaced.

He lamented the silence and inaction of the provincial leadership in the face of a humanitarian crisis.

He said that relevant authorities of the KP had neither held a single press conference so far, nor given any policy statement.

While the ministers from other provinces such as Punjab and Singh are constantly on the ground, briefing the media and providing real-time updates to the public, the governor observed.

He also appealed to overseas Pakistanis, international NGOs, philanthropists, and citizens from across the country to step forward and provide relief to those affected by the natural calamities.

"Projecting the image that we 'need no one' is completely irresponsible. We must openly accept and welcome support in this time of crisis so that lives can be rebuilt," the governor added.

Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude to the governments of Sindh and Balochistan, saying they have always supported KP in difficult times.

“Whether it was the flood crisis or the situation in Kurram Agency, Sindh has consistently stood by us. I especially thanked Sindh Chief Minister and President Asif Ali Zardari for their support,” he added.

Referring to recent political debates surrounding the Kalabagh Dam, the governor dismissed the issue as a distraction.

He was of the view that the flood-affected areas have nothing to do with where the Kalabagh Dam would be built and it was already shelved by previous governments, he added.

In this regard, he added that if the PTI's chief minister had a personal opinion, the party should first present a unified policy through its council.

The governor stressed the need to focus on practical water projects, particularly the Chashma Lift Canal project.

He said the Punjab and Sindh have completed several canal projects, including the Thal Canal. Balochistan is benefiting from the Kachhi Canal.

“In KP, we haven’t even laid the foundation yet, despite large areas needing irrigation,” he added.

He said that if the provincial government claims to have sufficient funds and resources, they should be visibly deployed—not only in KP but also to assist neighboring provinces like Sindh and Punjab.

"If we truly have enough resources, then let’s extend help to the other provinces too. But right now, we see no evidence of such readiness or action on the ground," he added.

He said a recent storm followed by heavy flooding in Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas has caused widespread destruction and relief operations were currently underway, with the Federal government initiating efforts to rehabilitate the affected population.

In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the federal government has distributed financial compensation to the families of those who lost their lives.

He said Pakistan Redcrecent Society, a non-governmental organization, has stepped in to provide humanitarian assistance, including the establishment of a free medical camp.

He added that the first camp was set up and more camps were planned in the riverine (kacha) areas of the Indus river.

Authorities warn that post-flood diseases pose a serious health threat, especially in the kacha regions where basic healthcare is scarce.

He said the federal government and NDMA were conducting detailed damage assessments in all affected regions to provide compensation where possible.

He said the government had assured that as soon as the water levels recede, reconstruction and rehabilitation work will begin on a priority basis, so that displaced families can return to their homes as quickly as possible.