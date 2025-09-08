KP Governor For Prioritizing Rehabilitation Of Flood-affected Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday criticized the provincial government's response to the recent floods, urging all political leaders to put politics aside and prioritize the rehabilitation of flood-affectees.
Talking to media persons here, the governor expressed deep concern over the devastation in several districts of KP, particularly in the "kacha" (low-lying) areas, where thousands of families have been displaced.
He lamented the silence and inaction of the provincial leadership in the face of a humanitarian crisis.
He said that relevant authorities of the KP had neither held a single press conference so far, nor given any policy statement.
While the ministers from other provinces such as Punjab and Singh are constantly on the ground, briefing the media and providing real-time updates to the public, the governor observed.
He also appealed to overseas Pakistanis, international NGOs, philanthropists, and citizens from across the country to step forward and provide relief to those affected by the natural calamities.
"Projecting the image that we 'need no one' is completely irresponsible. We must openly accept and welcome support in this time of crisis so that lives can be rebuilt," the governor added.
Faisal Karim Kundi expressed gratitude to the governments of Sindh and Balochistan, saying they have always supported KP in difficult times.
“Whether it was the flood crisis or the situation in Kurram Agency, Sindh has consistently stood by us. I especially thanked Sindh Chief Minister and President Asif Ali Zardari for their support,” he added.
Referring to recent political debates surrounding the Kalabagh Dam, the governor dismissed the issue as a distraction.
He was of the view that the flood-affected areas have nothing to do with where the Kalabagh Dam would be built and it was already shelved by previous governments, he added.
In this regard, he added that if the PTI's chief minister had a personal opinion, the party should first present a unified policy through its council.
The governor stressed the need to focus on practical water projects, particularly the Chashma Lift Canal project.
He said the Punjab and Sindh have completed several canal projects, including the Thal Canal. Balochistan is benefiting from the Kachhi Canal.
“In KP, we haven’t even laid the foundation yet, despite large areas needing irrigation,” he added.
He said that if the provincial government claims to have sufficient funds and resources, they should be visibly deployed—not only in KP but also to assist neighboring provinces like Sindh and Punjab.
"If we truly have enough resources, then let’s extend help to the other provinces too. But right now, we see no evidence of such readiness or action on the ground," he added.
He said a recent storm followed by heavy flooding in Dera Ismail Khan and surrounding areas has caused widespread destruction and relief operations were currently underway, with the Federal government initiating efforts to rehabilitate the affected population.
In collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the federal government has distributed financial compensation to the families of those who lost their lives.
He said Pakistan Redcrecent Society, a non-governmental organization, has stepped in to provide humanitarian assistance, including the establishment of a free medical camp.
He added that the first camp was set up and more camps were planned in the riverine (kacha) areas of the Indus river.
Authorities warn that post-flood diseases pose a serious health threat, especially in the kacha regions where basic healthcare is scarce.
He said the federal government and NDMA were conducting detailed damage assessments in all affected regions to provide compensation where possible.
He said the government had assured that as soon as the water levels recede, reconstruction and rehabilitation work will begin on a priority basis, so that displaced families can return to their homes as quickly as possible.
Recent Stories
At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent
KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice
Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge
SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi
ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SIIS
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi
Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE Naval Chief, hails strong bilat ..
Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar
PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown directed on wheat hoarding in Rawalpindi Division2 minutes ago
-
Tarar slams India’s policies, urges regional stability at book launch2 minutes ago
-
Provision basic facilities of life to public top priorities of govt: DC Pishin2 minutes ago
-
Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference launched with curtain-raiser2 minutes ago
-
TikToker arrested in Mansehra for spreading immoral content on social media12 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues torrential rain alert for Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor for prioritizing rehabilitation of flood-affected areas12 minutes ago
-
SIU bust inter-provincial drug network, seize 15kg of hashish12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police held suspect, recover Kalashnikov12 minutes ago
-
IHC again seeks CDA response regarding appointment of capital's administrator12 minutes ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Academy commemorates Defence and Martyrs Day12 minutes ago
-
Strict action will be taken against those who tortured Tayyab Baloch: Tarar12 minutes ago