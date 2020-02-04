KP Governor for probe by FIA into irregularities, fake degree cases in Swabi varsity

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday directed to refer the alleged fake degrees issue and irregularities committed in appointments in University of Swabi to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday directed to refer the alleged fake degrees issue and irregularities committed in appointments in University of Swabi to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation.

Presiding over 7th Senate meeting of the varsity here at Governor House, the Governor expressed his dissatisfaction over the JIT report into the matter and said that JIT failed to identify the main culprits and fixed the responsibility on lower staff which reflected its biasness.

He also issued directives to Higher education department to forward the cases in detail to FIA to look into alleged fake degree cases and irregularities in appointment process.

He said that illegal and against the merit recruitment would not be tolerated as the government was committed to uphold merit and transparency in all public sector universities.

It is mentioning here that for the first time Chancellor has asked to forward alleged Fake Degree Cases and irregularities in appointment process to national investigation agency.

The senate meeting was attended by the MPA Aqibullah Khan, Principle Secretary to Governor Nizam-ud-Din, Secretary Higher Education Department Arshad Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Swabi Sr. Imtiaz Ali Khan and other members.