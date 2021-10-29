UrduPoint.com

KP Governor For Promoting Locally Made Darra Adam Khel Weapons

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 14 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP Governor for promoting locally made Darra Adam Khel weapons

:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said the handmade weapons of Darra Adam Khel have more than 200 years of history but unfortunately above 2,000 workers associated with this profession were not neither recognized nor rewarded as what they deserved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said the handmade weapons of Darra Adam Khel have more than 200 years of history but unfortunately above 2,000 workers associated with this profession were not neither recognized nor rewarded as what they deserved.

While presiding over a meeting with the authorities of Pakistan Ordinance Factory (PoF) and Industry Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Governor House, he said the perfection in manufacturing of handmade weapons including Shotgun, Rifle and Pistol at Darra Adam Khel reflects the talent and professionalism of the local people in the field.

He said that it was the need of the time to own the talent of local people and promote the local weapons industry like being done at a global level.

The meeting discussed gun proofing, professional training and creating awareness among the workers attached with this profession in detail.

On this occasion the authorities of Pakistan Ordinance Factory ensured cooperation in using all available resources for gun proofing, importing required material and for training of weapon manufacturing by workers at Darra Adam Khel.

The governor said that workers attached to the weapon manufacturing profession in Dara Adamkhel are an asset and efforts should be made to promote them like other industries.

He said that handmade weapons in Darra Adam Khel have so much demand in the world and by exporting these weapons the economic conditions of the local workers and national economy could be given a boost.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor All Government Industry Weapon

Recent Stories

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Fundi ..

U.S. Academy For Women Entrepreneurs’ Seed Funding Enables Graduates To Grow B ..

6 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker urges world community, P ..

National Assembly Speaker urges world community, Pakistani philanthropists to he ..

8 minutes ago
 US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

US says Belarus 'forces' closure of aid offices

8 minutes ago
 Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda ..

Merkel, Macron to Discuss Global, European Agenda on November 3 - Berlin

8 minutes ago
 Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End ..

Russia, Finland May Resume Railway Tourism By End of 2021 - Putin

10 minutes ago
 Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashe ..

Cummins hails 'form team' England, shrugs off Ashes impact

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.