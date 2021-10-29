KP Governor for promoting locally made Darra Adam Khel weapons

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Friday said the handmade weapons of Darra Adam Khel have more than 200 years of history but unfortunately above 2,000 workers associated with this profession were not neither recognized nor rewarded as what they deserved.

While presiding over a meeting with the authorities of Pakistan Ordinance Factory (PoF) and Industry Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Governor House, he said the perfection in manufacturing of handmade weapons including Shotgun, Rifle and Pistol at Darra Adam Khel reflects the talent and professionalism of the local people in the field.

He said that it was the need of the time to own the talent of local people and promote the local weapons industry like being done at a global level.

The meeting discussed gun proofing, professional training and creating awareness among the workers attached with this profession in detail.

On this occasion the authorities of Pakistan Ordinance Factory ensured cooperation in using all available resources for gun proofing, importing required material and for training of weapon manufacturing by workers at Darra Adam Khel.

The governor said that workers attached to the weapon manufacturing profession in Dara Adamkhel are an asset and efforts should be made to promote them like other industries.

He said that handmade weapons in Darra Adam Khel have so much demand in the world and by exporting these weapons the economic conditions of the local workers and national economy could be given a boost.