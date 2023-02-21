KP Governor for provision of best facilities at Bacha Khan Airport

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Ghulam Ali Tuesday directed Airport manager Bacha Khan International airport to provide the best facilities to passengers at the airport.

He issued the instructions during a meeting wherein the Station Manager of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) Asmatullah Barki briefed the Governor about the operationalisation of Dera Ismail Khan Airport.

Adnan Jalil, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical education was also present.