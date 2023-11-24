KP Governor for provision of better educational environment, facilities to students of KUST

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Friday directed for provision of better educational environment and facilities to the students studying in the public sector universities.

He was talking to Vice Chancellor Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan who called on him here at the Governor House.

The Governor said that the Federal and provincial governments were spending a lot of money for the promotion of higher education and now it was the responsibility of the universities to pay special attention to research in line with the requirements of the modern era and bring the public sector universities of the province to national and international rankings.

The Governor said that measures were being taken to solve the problems of the universities.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation headed by President Malakand Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Shoaib also met the Governor at the Governor House.

FPCCI Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

The delegation informed the Governor about the problems faced by the business community, especially the load shedding of electricity and gas, on which the governor said that all possible measures are being taken to eliminate the problems of the business community.

He said that the business community was the backbone of the country's economy and the government was taking pragmatic steps to resolve all their problems. He emphasized on the business community pay special attention to increase exports so as to increase the country's foreign exchange.

Former Member National Assembly Maulana Faiz ur Rehman also met with the Governor along with a four-member delegation and apprised him the problems faced by the people of the area. The Governor assured his full cooperation in solving the problems.

APP/mds/