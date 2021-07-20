UrduPoint.com
KP Governor For Remembering Martyrs On Eid Ul Azha; Giving Special Care To Poor, Needy

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP Governor for remembering martyrs on Eid ul Azha; giving special care to poor, needy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has said that Eid ul Azha teaches us not to hesitate to make any kind of sacrifice for the sake of good cause and divine pleasure.

"I offer Eid greetings to the families of our martyrs whose loved ones sacrificed their lives to ensure a better future for all of us and attained the status of martyrs," he said in his message in connection with holy festival of Eid ul Azha.

He said that special care should be given to the poor and needy in the joys of Eid-ul-Azha as this segment of the society always waits for our love and affection.

The real happiness is the one who puts a smile on someone else's face, he noted.

The Governor congratulated the entire nation especially the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Eid-ul-Azha and said that the spirit of sacrifice and self-sacrifice should always be alive in our hearts because its importance has increased a lot in the present era.

Eid-ul-Azha teaches us to sacrifice our dearest thing for the glory of islam, to help the needy and the poor, this is the great lesson and key to success in this world and the hereafter.

